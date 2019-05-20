Indiana DNR, NRF offering field trip grants

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Foundation are offering grants to K through 12 educators who are interested in taking students to a state park or state-managed lake during the 2019-2020 school year.

Grants from the Discover the Outdoors Fund are available for public, private, parochial, or home-school educators, according to INRF director Jody Kress.

“The Foundation’s mission is to celebrate and preserve Indiana’s natural legacy,” Kress said. “This grant gives children an adventure that showcases some of Indiana’s natural and cultural treasures and teaches the importance of protecting and preserving them for everyone to enjoy.”

24 state parks and eight state-managed lakes are eligible for the grants to help students learn more about the wildlife and habitats in their local environments.

The program has issued 135 grants since its inception in 2013. The grants have helped more than 10,000 students visit state parks at lower cost to schools and the students. The maximum grant award is $250 dollars per application.

You can find applications here. Submissions are accepted now until June 30th for the upcoming school year. INRF will notify applicants by September 1 on application status.

If you’re interested learning about the program, you can click here. The INRF accepts donations to help fund grants. Email discoveroutdoorsgrants@dnr.IN.gov if you’re interested in donating to the program.