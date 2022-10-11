(WANE) — The Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology (DHPA) announced a current job opening for an archaeology position.

The DHPA, a division of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, currently has an open position for an “archaeology reviewer/preservation officer.”

The position primarily requires the person to respond to technical and procedural questions from government officials, staff members and the public.

Other primary tasks that come with the position include:

Collaborating with stakeholders to identify, analyze and mitigate the effects of Federal or state actions on historic and archaeological sites

Issuing permits for archaeology and cemetery development plans

Investigating accidental discoveries

Occasionally reviewing grant projects and National Register nominations for archaeological sites

This position does also provide the opportunity to participate in fieldwork, research and recording of archaeological sites, human burial sites and artifacts, as well as education and outreach activities.