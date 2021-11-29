Indiana deputy fatally shoots suspect after police pursuit

CULVER, Ind. (AP) — Police say a northern Indiana sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a motorist who fled a traffic stop and eventually pinned the deputy between two vehicles.

Indiana State Police are investigating Sunday’s fatal shooting, which occurred after a Culver police officer tried to stop a motorist suspected of driving while intoxicated in Marshall County.

After the driver failed to stop, a police pursuit followed that eventually ended when the suspect’s car stopped in a Culver parking lot.

Police say a Marshall County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot the suspect after the deputy exited his patrol car and the suspect allegedly drove forward, pinning the deputy between the two vehicles.