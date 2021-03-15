Indiana Department of Health to host virtual World TB Day event

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that it will host a free virtual educational event to mark World TB Day on March 24.

The event will cover topics including latent tuberculosis (TB) infection treatment guidelines, a history of TB in Indiana and TB survivor stories, the department said.

“TB is preventable and curable, and knowing the signs and symptoms of this serious and sometimes fatal disease is critical to ending TB in Indiana and the United States,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Testing for and treating latent TB infection to prevent it from progressing to TB disease is also vital to turning TB elimination into a reality.”

In 2020, the department said Indiana had 92 cases of TB disease, which was a decrease of 15% compared to 2019. Nine individuals died in Indiana from TB during 2020.

“TB is caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which primarily affect the lungs but can affect other organs, such as the brain, kidneys and spine. TB bacteria are released into the air whenever someone with infectious TB sneezes, coughs, talks or sings,” the department said. “Once inhaled by someone else, the bacteria can be inactive, or they can settle in the lungs and begin to grow.”

Not everyone infected with TB bacteria becomes sick, the department said. As a result, two TB-related conditions exist: latent TB infection (LTBI) and TB disease. If not treated properly, TB disease can be fatal.

Approximately 10% of individuals infected with TB bacteria will develop TB disease at some point in their lifetime.

Symptoms of TB disease include:

Bad cough lasting three weeks or longer

Coughing up blood

Chest pain

Fatigue or weakness

Fever

Weight and appetite loss

Sweating at night and chills

Go to www.eventbrite.com and search for “World TB Day” to learn more about the state Department of Health’s World TB Day virtual event and to register.

To learn more about TB, visit the state Department of Health’s website at www.TB.in.gov.