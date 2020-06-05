Indiana Department of Education releases re-entry guide for schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana State Department of Education on Friday released its guide for schools to re-open later this year. The comprehensive Indiana’s Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools or IN-CLASS guide is 35 pages long and addresses what K-12 schools need to do to reopen on or after July 1.

Under the plan it is stressed that schools must understand two key factors: 1) the school’s ability to maintain a safe and healthy school environment, and 2) the prevalence of COVID-19 in their community.

Schools will need to constantly evaluate these two key factors as schools and because the prevalence of the virus will fluctuate over the coming months with some areas being affected differently than others.

IN-CLASS contains six appendixes addressing the following topics:

Health protocol for schools

Social distancing in the school environment

Indiana’s Extra-Curricular and Co-Curricular Re-entry

Special Education Overview

Student Transportation Considerations

ISDH Mitigation Strategy Recommendations

Schools should anticipate and plan for 180 days of instruction for the 2020-2021 school year with contingencies built in. The 180 days can consist of onsite, virtual or blended (hybrid) instruction.

Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to address the guide during his COVID-19 response update Friday at 2:30 which will be carried live on WANE-TV and wane.com