Indiana Department of Education releases list of newly certified STEM schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Friday, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced that 13 schools are newly-certified as leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). This brings Indiana’s total number of STEM Certified Schools to more than 100 statewide.

“While occupations in STEM-related fields continue to grow, we know that the foundational skills developed through STEM education will benefit students regardless of their chosen career path. Through a focus on STEM disciplines, these schools are preparing Indiana’s future leaders to tackle tomorrow’s greatest challenges both in life and the workplace,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.

Created in 2015, the STEM Certified Schools program recognizes schools focused on a commitment to teaching STEM disciplines beyond the classroom. IDOE said STEM Certified Schools exemplify a highly non-traditional approach to education, employing a great deal of inquiry, project-based learning, community engagement, entrepreneurship, student-centered classrooms, integration into humanities and related arts, and out-of-school STEM activities.

This year’s new STEM Certified Schools are:

Central Elementary School, Plainfield Community School Corp (Hendricks County)

Clarks Creek Elementary School, Plainfield Community School Corp (Hendricks County)

East Washington Elementary School, East Washington School Corp (Washington County)

East Washington Middle School, East Washington School Corp (Washington County)

Linton-Stockton Middle School, Linton-Stockton School Corp (Greene County)

Loogootee Elementary School, Loogootee Community School Corp (Martin County)

Manchester Elementary School, Manchester Community Schools (Wabash County)

Manchester Intermediate School, Manchester Community Schools (Wabash County)

Manchester Junior/Senior High School, Manchester Community Schools (Wabash County)

North Elementary School, MSD North Posey County Schools (Posey County)

North Posey High School, MSD North Posey County Schools (Posey County)

North Posey Junior High School, MSD North Posey County Schools (Posey County)

South Terrace Elementary School, MSD North Posey County Schools (Posey County)

Each of these schools completed a rigorous application and review process, which must be repeated every five years to remain certified, IDOE said.

View a complete list of Indiana STEM Certified schools here.

Schools interested in pursuing STEM Certification can review guidance here.