Indiana Department of Education recognizes all teachers 2021 Teacher of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) on Tuesday announced it won’t be conducting its annual Teacher of the Year program for the 2021 school year, something it’s done for over 60 years.

Instead of choosing one teacher for the recognition, the department will recognize all Indiana teachers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought new complexities and challenges to schools with no advance warning,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “Teachers across our state have displayed a level of flexibility and commitment, underscoring the fact Hoosiers really are #INthisTogether.”

The traditional process for choosing a Teacher of the Year will resume in 2022 according to the IDOE.