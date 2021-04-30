Indiana Department of Education names 2021-22 Family Friendly Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Education announced that over 30 Indiana schools have been designated as 2021-2022 Family Friendly Schools.

Launched in 2015, the Family Friendly Schools designation focuses on addressing the academic, physical, emotional and social needs of students, while providing the needed resources and fostering active family involvement in the schools and the community.

The department said the program recognizes and honors public and nonpublic schools that welcome all families into the school community, communicate effectively, support student success, speak up for every child, share power and collaborate with the community.

“We know that educating a child is a team effort that involves all of us, with families at the core,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “These schools have jumped in to evaluate their practices and engage a variety of stakeholders, ensuring students receive the well-rounded support they need at school, at home, and throughout the community.”

Newly-designated schools:

Bloomington Graduation School, Monroe County

Perry Central Elementary School, Perry County

Renewed designations:

Charter School of the Dunes, Lake County

Christ the King Catholic School, Marion County

Cold Spring School, Marion County

Concord East Side Elementary School, Elkhart County

Geist Montessori Academy, Hancock County

Greensburg Elementary School, Decatur County

Hazel Dell Elementary School, Hamilton County

Jefferson Traditional Middle School, St. Joseph County

Jonas Salk Elementary School, Lake County

Lake Prairie Elementary School, Lake County

Lowell Senior High School, Lake County

Mollie B. Hoover Elementary School, Montgomery County

New Haven Intermediate School, Allen County

New Haven Primary School, Allen County

Noblesville West Middle School, Hamilton County

Northfield Jr/Sr High School, Wabash County

Northside Middle School, Delaware County

Oak Hill Elementary School, Miami County

Paoli Jr/Sr High School, Orange County

Raymond Park Intermediate and Middle School, Marion County

Ryker’s Ridge Elementary School, Jefferson County

Sharp Creek Elementary School, Wabash County

Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School, Marion County

Sunny Heights Elementary School, Marion County

Three Creeks Elementary School, Lake County

Tri-County Primary School, Jasper County

Valparaiso High School, Porter County

Washington Elementary School, Kosciusko County

Westville Elementary School, La Porte County

Westville Middle/High School, La Porte County



More information on the Family Friendly Schools designation is available here.