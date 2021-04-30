Indiana Department of Education names 2021-22 Family Friendly Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Education announced that over 30 Indiana schools have been designated as 2021-2022 Family Friendly Schools.
Launched in 2015, the Family Friendly Schools designation focuses on addressing the academic, physical, emotional and social needs of students, while providing the needed resources and fostering active family involvement in the schools and the community.
The department said the program recognizes and honors public and nonpublic schools that welcome all families into the school community, communicate effectively, support student success, speak up for every child, share power and collaborate with the community.
“We know that educating a child is a team effort that involves all of us, with families at the core,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “These schools have jumped in to evaluate their practices and engage a variety of stakeholders, ensuring students receive the well-rounded support they need at school, at home, and throughout the community.”
Newly-designated schools:
- Bloomington Graduation School, Monroe County
- Perry Central Elementary School, Perry County
Renewed designations:
- Charter School of the Dunes, Lake County
- Christ the King Catholic School, Marion County
- Cold Spring School, Marion County
- Concord East Side Elementary School, Elkhart County
- Geist Montessori Academy, Hancock County
- Greensburg Elementary School, Decatur County
- Hazel Dell Elementary School, Hamilton County
- Jefferson Traditional Middle School, St. Joseph County
- Jonas Salk Elementary School, Lake County
- Lake Prairie Elementary School, Lake County
- Lowell Senior High School, Lake County
- Mollie B. Hoover Elementary School, Montgomery County
- New Haven Intermediate School, Allen County
- New Haven Primary School, Allen County
- Noblesville West Middle School, Hamilton County
- Northfield Jr/Sr High School, Wabash County
- Northside Middle School, Delaware County
- Oak Hill Elementary School, Miami County
- Paoli Jr/Sr High School, Orange County
- Raymond Park Intermediate and Middle School, Marion County
- Ryker’s Ridge Elementary School, Jefferson County
- Sharp Creek Elementary School, Wabash County
- Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School, Marion County
- Sunny Heights Elementary School, Marion County
- Three Creeks Elementary School, Lake County
- Tri-County Primary School, Jasper County
- Valparaiso High School, Porter County
- Washington Elementary School, Kosciusko County
- Westville Elementary School, La Porte County
- Westville Middle/High School, La Porte County
More information on the Family Friendly Schools designation is available here.