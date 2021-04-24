Indiana Democrats, activists call on governor to veto wetlands bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Calls are mounting for Gov. Eric Holcomb to veto a bill that would remove some protections from Indiana’s already diminished wetlands amid mounting criticism that it could damage waterways, wildlife and vegetation.

The wetlands measure passed out of the Legislature April 14 and has sparked bipartisan opposition within the Republican-dominated Legislature. Environmental activists, all Democratic members of the General Assembly, and a member of the Senate Republican Caucus, have urged the Republican governor to veto the bill.

Bill sponsors say the current law is too vague and that removal of state protections would help developers and grow the housing market.