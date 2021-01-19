Indiana democratic leaders reflect on Gov. Holcomb’s State of the State address

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta and Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor made comments about the governor’s State of the State address via Zoom.

Both appreciate many of the Governor’s ideas like pregnancy accommodations for working Hoosiers and expanding programs, but they feel he missed the mark on education and health care. They also feel Governor Holcomb has put more emphasis on passing a balanced budget than he has helping struggling Hoosiers.

“Small businesses continue to ask for help and assistance as we climb out of this pandemic and that’s one thing again that I didn’t hear much in the Governor’s speech that I believe we need to continue to look for ways to address,” GiaQuinta said.

Senator Taylor was also upset that the Governor did not mention the U-S Capitol protests and the current threat to the Indiana Statehouse.