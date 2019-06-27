Indiana Deer Hunt Registry signups begin July 1

Deer hunters can sign up for the chance to hunt on land owned by participating landowners with the new Deer Hunt Registry system administered by DNR’s Division of Fish & Wildlife.



The Deer Hunt Registry connects deer hunters with landowners, golf courses, parks, land trusts, farmers, or communities. The registry will provide interested parties with a list of hunters in the area willing to help.

The Deer Hunt Registry system is replacing the former Hunters Helping Farmers program and incorporating the Community Hunter Access Program (CHAP). To learn more about CHAP, see wildlife.IN.gov/9420.htm.



Hunters will be able to sign up for the chance to hunt starting July 1, 2019.

Please note signing up on the Deer Hunt Registry does not guarantee additional hunting opportunities or placement in a managed hunt.



For more information or to sign up, see on.IN.gov/deerhuntregistry.

