INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana health care coalition has created a COVID-19 dashboard that tracks the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated people hospitalized in Indiana with the coronavirus.

The dashboard created by the Employers’ Forum of Indiana compiles information from nearly 20 Indiana hospitals that have made public the breakdown of hospitalized patients who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The Indianapolis Star reports the data has some limits because fewer than 30% of Indiana’s hospitals are participating.

But it shows that the majority of Hoosiers hospitalized for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated, and the vast majority of those who end up in intensive care units and on a ventilator are also unvaccinated.