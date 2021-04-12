Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations, infections creeping up

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and newly confirmed infections continue growing in trends that have continued for at least three weeks.

The state health department’s latest COVID-19 tracking update showed Indiana hospitals treating 909 people for coronavirus illnesses as of Sunday to reach the highest level since mid-February.

Those hospitalizations have gone up about 65% since March 21.

Gov. Eric Holcomb cited Indiana’s steep drop in hospitalizations since December as among the reasons for dropping the statewide mask mandate as of April 6.

Some health experts warned it was too early to take that step as not enough of the state’s population was vaccinated yet.