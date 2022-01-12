Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new peak amid omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana hospitals are reporting a record number of COVID-19 patients as the highly contagious omicron variant continues driving a statewide surge.

An update posted Tuesday on the state health department’s coronavirus dashboard shows Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 3,467 on Monday, eclipsing the previous pandemic peak of 3,460 the state set on Nov. 30, 2020.

Graph shows recent rise in hospitalizations in Indiana as of Jan. 12, 2022.

COVID-19 patients occupied 38.4% of Indiana’s intensive care unit beds as of Monday and Indiana had only 10.6% of its ICU beds available overall.

Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, says Indiana’s current surge in COVID-19 patients combined with non-COVID-19 patients seeking care has created a “crisis” for Indiana hospitals.