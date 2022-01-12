Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new peak amid omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana hospitals are reporting a record number of COVID-19 patients as the highly contagious omicron variant continues driving a statewide surge.
An update posted Tuesday on the state health department’s coronavirus dashboard shows Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 3,467 on Monday, eclipsing the previous pandemic peak of 3,460 the state set on Nov. 30, 2020.
COVID-19 patients occupied 38.4% of Indiana’s intensive care unit beds as of Monday and Indiana had only 10.6% of its ICU beds available overall.
Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, says Indiana’s current surge in COVID-19 patients combined with non-COVID-19 patients seeking care has created a “crisis” for Indiana hospitals.