Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations at new record high

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say Indiana’s hospitals were treating the largest number of COVID-19 patients since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring.

The Indiana State Department of Health says the state had 2,768 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Sunday, a number that surpasses the previous peak of 2,634 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on Friday.

The department said in its daily statistics update Monday that more than 3,313 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in schools, bringing the statewide total to more than 8,217 cases among students, teachers and staff since the start of the school year