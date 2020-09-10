Indiana court denies challenge to religious objection limits

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, James Bopp, the attorney for conservative religious groups speaks with reporters at the Hamilton County government center in Noblesville, Ind. (AP Photo/Tom Davies File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana court has rejected an appeal from conservative religious groups that have unsuccessfully challenged limits on the state’s religious objections law that were signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence.

A state appeals court ruling issued Thursday upheld a county judge’s decision last year that the three groups failed to prove they had faced any harm.

Pence signed the bill in 2015 amid a national uproar that it could be used to discriminate against gays and lesbians.

An attorney for the religious groups said they have limited their activities to avoid legal action and would consider an appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.