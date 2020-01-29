Indiana court declines case of 100-year molestation sentence

Michael Begin

The Indiana Supreme Court has declined to take up the case of a man sentenced to 100 years in prison for molesting 20 children while working at a YMCA and at an elementary school.

The News and Tribune reports the Jan. 23 decision denying a hearing to 20-year-old Michael Begin effectively ends the Jeffersonville man’s bid for a sentence reduction.

Begin pleaded guilty last year to 20 counts of child molestation and was sentenced to the maximum 120-year sentence, with the final 20 years to be served on probation.

The Indiana Court of Appeals rejected his request for a sentence reduction in October.

