Indiana couple gets no prison time for caging teenage girl

ENGLISH, Ind. (WXIN-TV) — An Indiana couple accused of locking a teenage girl in a cage and denying her food, water and clean facilities won’t serve any prison time.

WXIN-TV reports that Alan and Aimee Friz pleaded guilty Friday to neglect of a dependent in Crawford Circuit Court in exchange for two years of probation and the dismissal of criminal confinement charges.

Alan Friz’s charges of sexual misconduct with a minor were also dismissed.

The Huntingburg couple was arrested in October 2017 after deputies responded to their Dubois County home on a report of an unruly juvenile.

