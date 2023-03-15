WASHINGTON (WANE) — An Indiana couple was arrested Wednesday and charged for their involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021., according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Arthur Reyher, 38, and Jessica Reyher, 38, of Brownsburg are each charged with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses, in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia.

The Reyhers were among the first of the rioters to enter the tunnel of the Lower West Terrace at the Capitol, participating in the confrontation with law enforcement there, according to documents from the Department of Justice.

They first entered the tunnel around 2:43 p.m., participating three separate times in the collective pushes against police officers to try to gain access to the Capitol building. While the Reyhers joined in the pushes, one police officer screamed in pain as the weight of the rioters’ pushes pinned him between a shield and a door, documents said.

The Reyhers are expected to appear in court Wednesday in the Southern District of Indiana.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office.