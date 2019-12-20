Indiana county urges password changes after online breach

The Monroe County Treasurer’s Office website is shown on a tablet.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A southern Indiana county’s treasurer is warning that a breach of an online portal that allows people to access their property tax bills may have allowed hackers to view users’ personal information.

Monroe County Treasurer Jessica McClellan says the intruder didn’t view any banking or credit card information because a separate company processes that information. But she’s recommending that the portal’s users change their passwords.

County officials learned in November that the provider of the online portal, Master’s Touch, LLC, was hit by a malware attack on Oct. 23.

Taxpayers can use the portal to review their property tax statements and assessments.

