Indiana county to pay $100K for 4 vehicles’ tree limb damage

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana county’s commissioners will pay out $100,000 to the owners of four vehicles after a tree limb fell on the courthouse square last month, crushing their vehicles.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the 80-foot-tall red oak split Oct. 21 during a storm, causing a large limb to crash atop a row of cars parked outside the Hamilton County courthouse in Noblesville.

A pickup truck was totaled, and three cars were badly damaged.

No one was injured. County commissioners say that while the county likely was not legally liable for the accident, they would pay $100,00 for repairs from the county’s insurance trust fund.