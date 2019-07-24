Indiana county targeted in malware assault on computers

FILE – In this, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, file photo illustration, a person types on a laptop, in Miami. Security researchers have discovered a Wi-Fi network vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal sensitive information or inject malicious code while someone is logged into a computer or mobile device. A report published Monday, Oct. 16, […]

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Officials of an Indiana county say they are trying to determine the extent of a malware attack on the county’s computers.

Vigo County Commissioner Judith Anderson says commissioners were informed of a “ransomware” attack early Tuesday.

Information technology department director Jeremy Snowden says he is not completely sure what virus was used in the attack, adding the county has not received a request for money. He also says it isn’t known if vital information has been compromised.

Commissioner Brad Anderson says the county is working with a computer security provider to investigate the extent of the attack.

LaPorte County in northwest Indiana was the target of a ransomware attack earlier this month, paying $132,000 to regain control of its computers.

