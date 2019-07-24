Live Now
Robert Mueller testimony continues

Indiana county targeted in malware assault on computers

Indiana

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Wi-Fi Vulnerability_289909

FILE – In this, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, file photo illustration, a person types on a laptop, in Miami. Security researchers have discovered a Wi-Fi network vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal sensitive information or inject malicious code while someone is logged into a computer or mobile device. A report published Monday, Oct. 16, […]

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Officials of an Indiana county say they are trying to determine the extent of a malware attack on the county’s computers.

Vigo County Commissioner Judith Anderson says commissioners were informed of a “ransomware” attack early Tuesday.

Information technology department director Jeremy Snowden says he is not completely sure what virus was used in the attack, adding the county has not received a request for money. He also says it isn’t known if vital information has been compromised.

Commissioner Brad Anderson says the county is working with a computer security provider to investigate the extent of the attack.

LaPorte County in northwest Indiana was the target of a ransomware attack earlier this month, paying $132,000 to regain control of its computers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss