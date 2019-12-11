Indiana county might ease up on marijuana possession

FILE – In this May 5, 2015, file photo, a marijuana plant grows at a Minnesota Medical Solutions greenhouse in Otsego, Minn. A southeastern Illinois company says it has started growing medical marijuana and may be the first in the state to do so. Officials at Ataraxia in the Edwards County city of Albion, Ill., […]

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A northwestern Indiana county near Michigan and Illinois is proposing to ease the penalties for marijuana possession.

Supporters say it makes sense after Michigan and Illinois legalized pot use.

The Lake County Council endorsed an ordinance Tuesday that would give sheriff’s deputies the discretion to write tickets for possessing less than 30 grams of marijuana.

The ordinance wouldn’t apply to cities or towns in Lake County.

County Council President Ted Bilski says officials must be “fiscally responsible.” He says there wouldn’t be enough room in jail for pot offenders.

Additional votes still would be necessary.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.