Indiana county clamps down with big jump in virus cases

A Tyson Fresh Meats plant employee leaves the plant, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Logansport, Ind. The plant will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in north-central Indiana after several employees tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tighter business restrictions have been imposed in a northern Indiana county where a coronavirus outbreak prompted the closure of a Tyson Foods meatpacking plant.

State health officials say test results over the weekend confirmed about 700 more COVID-19 cases in Cass County, boosting the county’s total to 1,025.

The new orders in Logansport and Cass County prohibit more than one family member and anyone younger than 16 from entering stores.

Health officials announced 98 more coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents in the past week. The state’s 260 nursing home deaths represent about one-third of all Indiana COVID-19 fatalities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest Coronavirus Developments:

Latest Coronavirus Developments: