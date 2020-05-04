Indiana coronavirus cases begin falling, state medical officer says

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Just as Indiana begins its gradual reopen, the state’s medical officer said its coronavirus cases are falling.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state Department of Health’s Chief Medical Officer, said Monday during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily coronavirus response briefing that Indiana never really saw a pronounced spike in cases as some other states. Rather, Indiana’s caseload has “leveled off,” she said.

Weaver said now, cases are “kind of going down.”

State health officials will now monitor data in the coming weeks and months to ensure Indiana’s virus cases continue on the “nice level plateau.”

On Monday, the state Department of Health reported 583 new virus cases, which brought the total number of confirmed cases to 20,507. A total of 1,151 Hoosiers have died from the virus.