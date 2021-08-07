Indiana construction projects boom thanks to new budget plan

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks at the groundbreaking for the Indiana State Fairgrounds’ new Fall Creek Pavilion, which will replace the century-old Swine Barn on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Casey Smith)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A historic building spree is soon to begin in Indiana after legislators set aside more than $1 billion for future construction projects, including a new law enforcement training facility, a remodeled prison and a state fairgrounds pavilion.

The state budget adopted in April by the Republican-controlled General Assembly is awash in federal coronavirus relief money, allowing the state to give sizeable funding to projects that had for years been shelved and left out of state spending plans.

The State Budget Committee has so far authorized more than $100 million in spending on early planning and designs for nearly a dozen proposed projects.