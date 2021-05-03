Indiana constitutional fight means tussle among GOP leaders

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The conservative pushback over Indiana’s COVID-19 restrictions is turning into a tangled legal standoff among Republicans who dominate the Statehouse.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is arguing that the GOP-controlled General Assembly is violating the state constitution with a new law giving itself the power to call a special legislative session during emergencies and wants the courts to decide who is correct.
Some legal experts question legal arguments that Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed asking a judge to throw out the governor’s lawsuit because state law gives him alone the authority to determine whether the governor can even go to court.
