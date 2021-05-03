Indiana constitutional fight means tussle among GOP leaders

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Indiana’s attorney general Todd Rokita speaks, in Indianapolis. Indiana’s attorney general took aim Friday, May 1, 2021, at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s attempt to block a new law giving state legislators more authority to intervene during public emergencies declared by the governor. A lawsuit filed by the Republican governor on Tuesday, April 27, 2001, challenged the law enacted over his veto two weeks ago giving legislative leaders the power to call the General Assembly into what it calls an “emergency session.” (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The conservative pushback over Indiana’s COVID-19 restrictions is turning into a tangled legal standoff among Republicans who dominate the Statehouse.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is arguing that the GOP-controlled General Assembly is violating the state constitution with a new law giving itself the power to call a special legislative session during emergencies and wants the courts to decide who is correct.

Some legal experts question legal arguments that Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed asking a judge to throw out the governor’s lawsuit because state law gives him alone the authority to determine whether the governor can even go to court.