Indiana Conservation Officers to take part in ‘Operation Dry Water’ July 3-5

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Conservation Officers will be focusing on boaters who are under the influence with increased patrols during the July 4th holiday weekend as part of Operation Dry Water.

“Alcohol use can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time,” said Lt. Kenton Turner, Indiana boating law administrator. “Every year, we see boating accidents and tragedies that could have been avoided, had alcohol or drug use not been a factor.”

Operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water, and can lead to serious injuries and consequences. In Indiana it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level of .08 or higher, the same BOC for land vehicles.