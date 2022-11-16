INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday reported the first death of a resident where monkeypox was a contributing factor. Due to patient privacy laws, no other details about the patient were provided.

According to the health department, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 21 days of exposure to the virus. The most reported symptom of monkeypox is a rash. Some people may have flu-like symptoms before rash, while others may develop a rash first followed by other symptoms, and others may only experience a rash. The rash typically lasts for two to four weeks. People are considered infectious until all scabs from the rash have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

Most people who get monkeypox recover without any serious complications or the need for medical treatment. However, people living with a condition that weakens the immune system, such as advanced or untreated HIV, AIDS, certain cancers, an organ transplant, or another immune deficiency disorder, may be more likely to have serious complications or need treatment. In rare occasions, severe illnesses may lead to death. Getting vaccinated can protect against getting monkeypox or can reduce the severity of illness in individuals who contract the monkeypox virus. Contact your local health department or healthcare provider about getting vaccinated.

“Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly as a result of the availability of vaccine, it is important to remember that this disease is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Our hearts go out to the family of this Hoosier, and I encourage anyone who is at risk to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.”

Since June 17, 264 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Indiana, with most occurring among males ages 18 to 39.

To learn more about monkeypox, visit https://monkeypox.health.in.gov. Anyone who has symptoms is encouraged to contact a healthcare provider.