Indiana city to erect statue to honor Sojourner Truth speech

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana city plans to erect a life-size statue of women’s rights pioneer Sojourner Truth to commemorate a speech that the activist delivered in 1861.

The Downtown Angola Coalition was awarded a $40,000 grant from Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for the bronze statue.

Truth was a Black woman who escaped slavery and went on to campaign for abolition as well as women’s rights.

The Herald Republican reports that the statue is scheduled to be unveiled in June 2021 at the Steuben County courtyard.

