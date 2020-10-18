Indiana city recruits officers in new TV commercial, website

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana city has launched a website and began airing a TV commercial this week in an effort to recruit more police officers.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that this is Kokomo’s latest push to increase police numbers at the city’s department.

The department currently has about 80 officers. But the city’s 2021 budget allows for 92 officers, including 49 patrol officers.

The commercial airing in Indianapolis and South Bend areas focuses on a 20% pay raise over three years that officers will receive starting in 2021 following a new contract approved by the city.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.