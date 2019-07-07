Indiana city becomes latest to require cameras on officers

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kendallville Police gets new body cameras

FILE- Kendallville Police body camera

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city has become the latest community in the state to require police officers to wear body cameras.

The Peru Police Department implemented its body-camera program last week after its Board of Works approved policies detailing the cameras’ use.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that officers must now wear a camera at all times and record every encounter they have with a citizen in the city of about 11,000 residents.

Officials say the cameras will decrease resident complaints, use-of-force incidents by police and help the city avoid costly lawsuits.

Peru Police Chief Mike Meeks says the department began considering using body cameras a few years ago, but pressed ahead after Indiana lawmakers passed new guidelines on their usage.

Peru is located about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

___

Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss