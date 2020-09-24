Indiana chief justice recovering from COVID-19 illness

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush speaks at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush says she’s still dealing with her COVID-19 illness as she joined the first state Supreme Court arguments held since she tested positive for the coronavirus infection 11 days ago.

Rush and the four other justices all joined online as they heard arguments from attorneys in three cases Thursday morning.

She said as the first hearing started that she’s been working through challenging conditions from COVID-19.

The court said Rush learned Sept. 13 that she had tested positive for the virus and has been working from home.

