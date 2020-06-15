Indiana chief: Courts must correct ‘entrenched disparities’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The head of the Indiana Supreme Court is calling for action to improve implicit bias and racial disparity in court systems.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush issued a statement earlier this month amid protests and demonstrations following George Floyd’s death. In it, she says the “gravity of the events” require a response from the judicial branch.

Among other things she’s calling for more training, better pathways for people of color to become judges and public input. She says if the courts abuse their power, they can be “complicit in perpetuating the bias and inequity that are carved in our nation’s history.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.