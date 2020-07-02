Indiana changes course, will release nursing home virus data

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana heath officials plan to collect and release to the public statistics on coronavirus infections and deaths at individual nursing homes after refusing to do so for more than two months.

The state will have long-term care facilities submit information on when COVID-19 cases occurred and how many residents and employees have died from the illness.

Officials say preliminary data will be released in mid-July.

At least 1,166 residents of Indiana nursing homes have died with COVID-19 illnesses, according to the state health department. That represents about 45% of the state’s total coronavirus-related deaths.

