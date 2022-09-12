INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The president and CEO of Indiana’s Chamber of Commerce issued a statement Monday on the negotiations between the country’s six largest freight railroads and 12 unions.

“We are on the verge of an economic disaster if a national rail strike occurs,” Kevin Brinegar said. “This will have devastating consequences for Indiana manufacturers, especially those in the agribusiness and automobile industries, with those perishable commodities to be impacted almost immediately since there is no ability to delay those shipments. Hoosiers also will feel the effects given the country’s already compromised food chain.”

“If the remaining two unions do not agree to the deal that the 10 others have, the federal government must intervene,” Brinegar continued. “We are in contact with Indiana’s congressional members and are urging them to raise this issue to a level of emergency with all they can to spur the necessary action.”