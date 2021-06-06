Indiana cement plant faces $730K in fines for air pollution

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana cement plant is facing more than $700,000 in fines under a settlement stemming from alleged Clean Air Act violations for air pollution releases dating back nearly a decade.

The settlement filed Thursday in federal court calls for Lone Star Industries, Inc. to pay $729,000 in civil penalties and undertake additional measures to mitigate past violations of Clean Air Act limits.

The Indianapolis Star reports that a complaint filed with the settlement alleges numerous and longstanding violations at the Greencastle plant, located about 45 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

The settlement also calls for the plant to upgrade and optimize its pollution control equipment and procedures.