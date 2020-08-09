Indiana campgrounds see demand up amid coronavirus pandemic

PERU, Ind. (AP) — Some Indiana campgrounds have been packed this summer with campers seeking a taste of the great outdoors following months of restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

John Cardwell owns the Hidden Creek Campground near the northern Indiana city of Peru.

He says within a few weeks of opening the members-only campground this year all camping sites had been booked for the season.

He told the Kokomo Tribune that people see camping as a safe getaway during the pandemic compared with staying in hotels or flying.

State recreational areas are also seeing high demand.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.