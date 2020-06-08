Indiana businesswoman and philanthropist dies at age 77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Christel DeHaan, an Indiana businesswoman, philanthropist and founder of a nonprofit for low-income school children, has died. She was 77.
Her organization, Christel House International, says she died at home Saturday after a recent hospital stay.
DeHaan was founder of Resort Condominiums International, a timeshare company. In 1998, she formed Christel House, which now serves thousands of students in India, Jamaica, Mexico, South Africa and the United States.
DeHaan used her wealth to donate millions to Republican candidates and to the arts. The fine arts center at the University of Indianapolis carries her name.