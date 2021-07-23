Indiana businesses urge Congress to pass LGBTQ protections

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 100 Indiana businesses are urging Congress to pass legislation stalled in the Senate that would extend federal civil rights protections to LGBTQ people, saying in a letter that “discrimination is bad for business.”

Prominent businesses such as Eli Lilly and Co., Cummins Inc. and Salesforce are among the companies which have signed the letter urging passage of the Equality Act.

Hundreds of companies in other states are also pushing for its passage.

The Indianapolis Star reports the letter signals a rare concerted public effort by a coalition of Indiana businesses to impact federal policy.

Indiana businesses tried pushing for LGBTQ protections in a state hate crimes bill in 2019, but resulting law fell short of their expectations.