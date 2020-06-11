Indiana business leader warns state faces long recovery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The leader of Indiana’s largest business group is warning it could be a year or more before the state’s economy fully recovers from the coronavirus-sparked recession that put one in six people out of work.

Even as Indiana’s business restrictions are slowly lifted, federal statistics show about 24,000 residents applied for unemployment benefits last week for a 12th week of significant job losses. Indiana Chamber of Commerce president Kevin Brinegar says the state’s economy won’t be close to its pre-pandemic condition until at least next year. Indiana began easing restrictions on businesses in May. Movie theaters and bars can reopen Friday.

