Indiana board set to divvy out $500M in development grants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Communities across Indiana will soon find out whether they will share in $500 million that state officials are giving out for regional economic development projects.

Proposals covering all 92 Indiana counties were submitted for the money coming from federal COVID-19 relief funding. Those requests from 17 regional organizations total some $1.5 billion toward plans for making their areas more appealing to new residents and business investment.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. board is scheduled Tuesday afternoon to vote on awarding the grants. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has called the program a “bonanza” toward boosting community growth across the state.