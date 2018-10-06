Indiana BMVs closed for Columbus Day weekend

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved File Photo

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved File Photo

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says all of its license branches will be closed Saturday, Oct. 6 through Monday, Oct. 8 in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.

The Fort Wayne BMV will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To complete an online transaction, to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk​​, or to see the full listing of the local Fort Wayne BMV's hours click here.