Indiana BMVs closed for Columbus Day weekend
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says all of its license branches will be closed Saturday, Oct. 6 through Monday, Oct. 8 in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.
The Fort Wayne BMV will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
To complete an online transaction, to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, or to see the full listing of the local Fort Wayne BMV's hours click here.
