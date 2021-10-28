Indiana BMV to open closed branches for entire month of November

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced Thursday that all branches will be open statewide during the month of November.

The BMV temporarily closed eleven branches in September and eight branches in October because of a staffing shortage. During those two months, employees of temporarily closed branches were reassigned to support nearby locations.

“Over the past two months our teams have worked through the hiring and onboarding process to bring on new employees across the state to fulfill customer service vacancies. We are excited to welcome an influx of new team members,” said Lacy.

Open positions remain available across the BMV’s network of branches and main office. Hoosiers are encouraged to apply at WorkForIndiana.in.gov if they meet positions qualifications.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.