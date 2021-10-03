Indiana BMV making 2nd round of monthlong branch closures

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is shutting down several branches around the state in its second round of monthlong closures as the agency faces staffing shortages.

BMV officials announced that the temporary closures of eight branches will start Monday and continue through Oct. 30.

This follows 11 branches being closed during September.

The October closures affect two offices in Indianapolis, along with others in Brazil, Danville, New Albany, Plymouth, Tipton and West Lafayette.

The Danville and New Albany branches were also closed during September.

The BMV says it received “an influx of applications” over the last month, enabling it to start filling open positions and reduce the number of temporary closures.