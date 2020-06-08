Indiana BMV branches to resume walk-in service

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles will resume walk-in service at branches around the state next week.

The state announced Monday that it would return to normal service beginning June 15. Most branches will be open Tuesday through Saturday, the BMV said.

There will be a limit on the number of customers allowed in branches, and spacing will be marked outside of the branches. BMV team members will wear masks, and customers are encouraged to wear masks, as well.

All transactions will be available except for driving skills tests. The BMV is working to determine when those exams will resume.

“We know many Hoosiers need to visit a branch in the next few weeks,” BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said. “Folks will check in with our staff prior to entry to a branch and we will work to process transactions as quickly as possible without compromising service or safety.”