Indiana BMV announces changes as part of COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has announced the following service adjustments included in an executive order issued by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Thursday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

These adjustments are designed to protect BMV employees and the public. In-branch visits to the BMV should be used only when absolutely necessary.

Changes Driven by Executive Order

The following changes will be effective today and remain in place for the next 60 days:

Administrative Penalty Fees Waived (more commonly called late fees)

If a renewal cannot be done online, this change eliminates the need to go to a branch during this emergency time due to expiration date.

The following administrative penalty fees will be waived:

$6 for late driver’s license or identification card renewals

$15 for late vehicle registration renewals

$30 for late title transactions

$15 for late ORV and snowmobile registration renewals

$10 for late salvage titles

Suspend the requirement to operate a branch in each of Indiana’s 92 counties.

This requirement has been waived to address closures due to potential staffing shortages.

Out-of-Branch Transaction and Fee Changes

The follow changes are operational and will go in to effect immediately and also remain in place for the same 60-day period:

Out-of-Branch Transaction Requirements

The BMV will restrict several transactions to out-of-branch only. Those transactions include: Registration Renewal for Vehicles Replacement Documents for: Driver's Licenses and Identification Cards Registration Title

The BMV will restrict several transactions to out-of-branch only. Those transactions include:

There are several options to complete an out-of-branch transaction including online services through in.gov/BMV, BMV Connect kiosks, phone, and regular mail. More information including a full list of available transactions can be found on the BMV website: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm

Due to federal requirements we will continue to complete Commercial Driver’s License transactions in branches.

Credit Card Fees for Online Transactions Will Be Waived

Indiana law provides for BMV to collect an online fee to cover the cost of the transaction. The normal fee is $1 plus 1.99% of the transaction. These fees will be waived under these changes



The following operational changes are being made to ensure the safety of the public and BMV employees:

A BMV employee will be at the entrance of every branch

Employee will confirm transaction need and limit the number of customers inside the building to 20

Employee will confirm transaction need and limit the number of customers inside the building to 20

No more than 20 chairs for customers spaced at least 6 feet apart

No more than 20 chairs for customers spaced at least 6 feet apart

This provides an empty space between each tester

This provides an empty space between each tester

Provides an empty station between each CSR

Provides an empty station between each CSR

Special exceptions will be made for customers requiring support

Special exceptions will be made for customers requiring support

Information Regarding Daily Branch Operations

At this time, the BMV is not actively closing branches however some branches are closed due to staffing shortages. Our employees are our top priority and some have chosen to use available leave time. We will respect all of those requests and close branches as required. We understand some of these changes may create inconvenience for customers. All of these actions are being taken to provide for the safety of our communities.

The BMV website will be updated regularly with all closures. You can read a full list of modifications, closures, and available services on this page: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm

