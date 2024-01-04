INDIANAPOLIS — The suicide rate among Indiana veterans is significantly higher than the rate among the general public nationwide, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In an attempt to change the status quo, a proposed Indiana bill titled HB 1021 would allow for the creation of “Green Alerts” for veterans.

The alerts would be similar to the Silver Alerts you get on your phone. However, in addition to a description/last-known location of a missing person, Green Alerts would also let you know if a missing person is a veteran considered at-risk.

”To me, it feels like a no-brainer,” said Emmy Hildebrand, CEO of Helping Veterans and Families Indiana.

Hildebrand said her organization houses more than 200 veterans each night, and that more than 70% of those veterans served last year reported mental health or substance abuse issues.

”Veterans do leave,” she said. “So, if we had something like this that could result in a quick report that goes out statewide, lives could be saved.”

Others agreed.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Michelle Goldner with Veteran’s Best Friend Indiana, Inc., said. “I just hope it’s executed correctly if it is passed.”

Goldner works as a training coordinator to pair rescued pets with veterans in need.

“There are a number of service members out there in the world who have full-blown service, psychiatric service dogs who will help them in crisis,” Goldner said. “But, if it escalates beyond what they can manage, a dog can only do so much.”

According to the VA, the national suicide rate per 100,000 residents in 2021 was 18 people. However, the suicide rate for Indiana veterans per 100,000 residents that same year was nearly 35 people.

“We know that when veterans go missing, they’re more likely than the average person of going missing with an attempt to commit suicide,” State Rep. Mitch Gore, (D) Indianapolis, said.

State Rep. Gore, who wrote HB 1021, said the alerts would also help law enforcement and first responders make more informed decisions in these cases.

”A Silver Alert doesn’t tell a first responder that the person’s a veteran and maybe more likely to be armed for example,” he said. “So, I think people understand it’s necessary to get this additional information.”

Hildebrand agreed with Gore.

”If they have mental health professionals that they can bring in early and know that this is a veteran in crisis, I think that could change the outcome as well,” Hildebrand said.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you are encouraged to call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for 24/7 support.