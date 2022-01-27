Indiana bill ensuring free speech at colleges moves forward

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bill that doubles down on free speech rights at Indiana’s public colleges and universities was advanced by state lawmakers Thursday.

The proposal authored by Republican Rep. Jack Jordan of Bremen would make explicit in Indiana law that public colleges and universities must protect free speech for all students.

It was approved by a 93-1 vote in the House and now heads to the Senate.

The bill seeks to codify the First Amendment and U.S. Supreme Court precedents into Indiana law, which Jordan said should guide college campus policies and ensure that free speech applies equally for all students.