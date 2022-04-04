INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana expects to invest $100 million over the next five years in infrastructure for a network of electric vehicle charging stations according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

On Monday INDOT announced details of the process to build out that infrastructure with funding from the federal government’s Infrastructure and Jobs Act.

The charging stations will be built along yet to be determined federally designated alternative fuel corridors. Indiana must submit a plan for federal review by August 1, 2022.

Indiana must adhere to certain federal requirements for these charging stations which include the following:

EV charging stations must be installed every 50 miles along the state’s interstate highway system. The charging station must be within one mile of the interstate unless an exemption is granted.

The EV charging station must include at least four 150kW DC fast chargers capable of simultaneously charging four vehicles.

The charging stations must meet certain minimum power capabilities at or above 600kW

The goal of the EV infrastructure plan is to “provide a seamless customer experience for all users through a convenient, reliable, affordable, and equitable national EV charging network.”

The EV charging network is also expected to provide hydrogen, propane, and natural gas fueling in addition to electric charging stations. The goal is to have a nationwide network of 500,000 EV chargers by 2030.